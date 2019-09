Evie (Evelyn) Shapiro died on August 31. She was the daughter of Marc Shapiro. She was born and raised in Red Bank, N.J. She is survived by her daughters, Jami Fener and her husband Scott, and Lauren Chitalia and her husband Santosh; her grandchildren, Matthew Fener and Sophia Chitalia; her sister Doris Besman of Monroe Township, N.J.; her brother Arthur Siegel of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her longtime companion Alan Rosenberg of Plainview, N.Y. She was a member of Temple Beth El.