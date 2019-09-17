ShowUpForShabbat to recall Pittsburgh shooting victims

(JNS) An initiative by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) invites people of all faiths to join Jews in synagogues for Shabbat services on Oct. 25-26 as a show of solidarity timed to the first anniversary of the deadly massacre at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. Exactly six months later, on April 27, 2019, a similar shooting took place at Chabad of Poway, Calif., resulting in the death of a 60-year-old Jewish woman who was killed in the synagogue lobby.

“The sanctity of Jewish houses of worship – the sense of American Jewish security – changed dramatically after these fatal terror attacks,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “But the outpouring of support from political and religious leaders was energizing, demonstrating Americans’ determination to come together to fight hate, in this case hatred of Jews. One year later, we wish to remember the victims of maniacal hatred and unite with people of good will in the struggle against rising antisemitism.”

AJC’s first #ShowUpForShabbat initiative took place right after the shooting, on the weekend of Nov. 2, 2018. It was the largest show of solidarity with the Jewish community in American history. More than 250 million people used the hashtag on Facebook and Twitter, and millions attended services at synagogues in the United States and abroad.

A list of synagogues participating in the upcoming #ShowUpForShabbat initiative is on the AJC’s website. As the Ledger went to press, there were no Connecticut synagogues listed as participants.