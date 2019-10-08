Jeremy Corbyn’s Rosh Hashanah video features Hamas supporter

(JNS) Jeremy Corbyn sparked outrage for releasing a Rosh Hashanah video that features an activist who last year led a public Jewish mourning prayer for dead members of Hamas. In the clip posted on Twitter ahead of the Jewish holiday, Corbyn visits a grocery store with Jewish Labour Party members to discuss the symbolism of honey and apples for the Jewish new year and promote Labour’s “Green Industrial Revolution” program. Alongside him is Rob Abrams, a Jewish anti-Zionist activist who in May 2018 led the Kaddish prayer in Parliament Square for 62 Palestinians killed on the Israel-Gaza border, at least 50 of whom were Hamas operatives, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Israeli activist David Collier wrote in response to the clip, “There is no way you are not aware much of the Jewish community were outraged when this person explicitly led a prayer service for dead Hamas terrorists. Which makes your actions here deliberate. Your spiteful nature highlights you are a real danger.”

Also in the video is Labour counselor Sue Lukes, who tweeted an article titled the “Jewish ‘War against Corbyn’ risks bringing real antisemitism to Britain” and wrote a piece to “honor” Malia Bouattia, the former National Union of Students president who was accused of antisemitism.

Political activist Arsen Ostrovsky replied to the clip saying, “The Jewish people will continue to have a sweet & happy #RoshHashanah (New Year), notwithstanding the darkness, hate and bitterness YOUR leadership has brought the community!”

: include(/index.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory inon line: include(/index.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory inon line: include(): Failed opening '/index.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/opt/cpanel/ea-php72/root/usr/share/pear') inon line