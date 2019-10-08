Jewish woman attacked in Brooklyn

(JTA) – Police said a Jewish woman reported being harassed in Brooklyn on Rosh Hashanah. The 22-year-old said that she was approached on Sunday evening, Sept. 29 by a female teenager who “pulled her scarf and wig from her head,” a New York Police detective, Annette Shelton, told JTA in an email.

The incident occurred in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood and the perpetrator, who was described as being 16 years old, was accompanied by another teenager, the woman told police. Shelton said that the police’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the incident. The incident is the second alleged attack that occurred on Rosh Hashanah in the borough. On Monday, the windows of a synagogue were broken in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

Main Photo: Orthodox Jewish women walking in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, April 10, 2019. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

