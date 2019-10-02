(JTA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants his pre-indictment hearing to be broadcast live on television. “After three years of a flood of biased, partial leaks, the time has come for the public to hear everything. Also my side, in a complete and full manner – without mediators, without censorship or without distortions,” Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on his Facebook page. “Not only do I have nothing to hide, I want everything to be heard. That is my request – a live broadcast of the hearing. This way, we will guarantee truth and justice,” Netanyahu also said in the one-minute video. The hearing, where Netanyahu can contest the allegations, is scheduled to be heard on Oct. 2 and 3. Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced in March that he intends to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. Netanyahu is the first sitting prime minister to face a pending indictment. Mandelblit is expected to announce whether he’ll indict Netanyahu not long after the hearing.