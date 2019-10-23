US/World News
October 23, 2019

UK teacher fired after joking about sending kids to ‘gas chambers’

(JNS) A primary-school teacher in England was fired after allegedly “joking” to pupils about “sending them to the gas chamber” if they failed to finish their work. The teacher at Newberries Primary School, Hertfordshire, told a class of 28 10-year-olds, including 11 who are Jewish, on Oct. 10: “You better finish off your work quick, or I’ll ship you all off to the gas chambers,” according to parents. The teacher reportedly apologized afterwards, saying she was “joking” and asking the students not to tell anyone. The pupils reported the antisemitic comment to parents, who expressed outrage on school WhatsApp group chats. The teacher was fired a day after making the comments. The school, with 203 students enrolled ages 4 to 11, is in a commuter village where about one-quarter of the 8,000 residents identify as Jewish, reported the UK’s Daily Mail.

