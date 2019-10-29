University of Illinois student government passes resolution saying antisemitism and anti-Zionism are different

By Josephin Dolsten

(JTA) — The University of Illinois student government passed a resolution that distinguishes antisemitism from anti-Zionism.

The resolution, which passed in a 29-4 vote, criticizes Chancellor Robert Jones for having said a presentation to dorm advisers on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was antisemitic.

Many pro-Israel and Jewish students who were critical of the measure walked out ahead of the vote last week and held a vigil in remembrance of victims of antisemitism, The News-Gazette reported.

Jones made his assertion in a campuswide email earlier this month on a presentation titled “Palestine & Great Return March: Palestinian Resistance to 70 Years of Israeli Terror.” The Illini Public Affairs Committee, a campus pro-Israel group, described it as “a narrative of demonization of Israel and its citizens and Jewish students.”

The Jones email also referenced the recent discovery of a swastika in in the Foreign Languages building and other hateful acts.

One of the resolution’s sponsors, Bugra Sahin, said that “Criticism of a state is not anti its people, or religion, or ethnicity,” according to the News-Gazette.

Main Photo: Ayah Ali speaking at Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill. (Screenshot from Benedictine SJP/Twitter)