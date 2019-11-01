Dennis Ross and David Makovsky will speak in Greenwich

GREENWICH–Former U.S. negotiators and veteran diplomats Dennis Ross and David Makovsky will discuss their latest book, Be Strong and of Good Courage: How Israel’s Most Important Leaders Shaped Its Destiny, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. at Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Avenue in Greenwich.

Ambassador Dennis Ross is counselor and William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Prior to returning to the Institute in 2011, he served two years as special assistant to President Obama and National Security Council senior director for the Central Region, and a year as special advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

David Makovsky is the Ziegler distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute and director of the Project on the Middle East Peace Process. He is also an adjunct professor in Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). In 2013-2014, Makovsky worked in the Office of the U.S. Secretary of State, serving as a senior advisor to the Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations.

Ross and Makovsky are also the authors of the 2009 book Myths, Illusions, and Peace: Finding a New Direction for America in the Middle East. Their Nov. 3 presentation will focus on four towering figures in Israeli history who “took great risks for an elusive peace,” and will explain why those qualities are needed in our current time.

Tickets are $18 at the door for Temple Sholom members, and $36 for non-members and at the door. For tickets and/r information, call (203) 869-7191 or visit www.templesholom.com.