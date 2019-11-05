It’s David vs Goliath in Battle Bot contest

It was a fight to the finish at Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy–Upper School one recent afternoon, when two teams of Engineering 1 ‘Davids’ challenged two teams of Engineering 2 ‘Goliaths’ to a Battle Bot contest. Organized by Dr. Paul Castle and William Berson, who teach the high school’s two-year CIJE engineering program, the contest challenged students to build robots with attacking and defensive capabilities that they could control via an app on their phones. Eight sophomores and juniors worked in pairs to construct four robots that were then placed in an octagon. When a robot was pushed out, it was eliminated. And the winners were…juniors Etan Doft and Zane Roshe.

Main Photo: Bi-Cultural Upper School students use their cell phones to control their robots in the school’s engineering program’s Battle Bot contest.