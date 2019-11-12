Annette Lee (“Nan”) Krasner Krechevsky, 88, formerly of West Hartford, died Nov. 4. She was the widow of Seymour T. (Tim) Krechevsky. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mitzi (Mankin) Krasner. She is survived by her children, Lauren Lang of Plantsville, Marla Mella and her husband David of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., David Krechevsky and his wife Katherine of Wallingford, and CB Benway of Greencastle, Penn.; her sisters, Roni Berson Weiner of East Haddam, and Debra Clymer and her husband Ronald of South Windsor; two great-grandchildren; and 12 loving nieces and nephews.