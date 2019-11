Stanley Alan Levine, 82, of Boynton Beach, Fla., former of Stamford, died Nov. 5. He was the husband of Judy Levine. Raised in New Rochelle, N.Y., he was the son on Helen and Irving Levine. He served in the the United States Air Force. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Lisa Kassin and her husband Myles; his grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren; and his sister, Janet Bensu.