Herbert A. Rubenstein, 93, died Nov. 6. He was the husband of Lynn Rubenstein. He was born in New Britain, the son of the late Joe and Mary (Pearson) Rubenstein. He served in the U.S. Army. He was also predeceased by his sister, Sybil Widem. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Marla Rubenstein; his nephews, Jeffrey and Curtis Widem; and several cousins and their families.