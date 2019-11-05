Sen. Lesser receives award from Keep the Promise Coalition

MIDDLETOWN – State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) was honored by the Keep the Promise (KTP) Coalition with the Legislative Leadership Award for leading passage of the Mental Health Parity Act and for his continued commitment to protecting the rights of people living with mental health conditions.

“I’m committed to erasing the stigma of mental health and substance abuse,” said Sen. Lesser, who is also the Senate chair of the legislature’s Insurance and Real Estate Committee. “We fought so hard to pass mental health parity to ensure that insurance covers diseases of the brain just like anything else. I’m incredibly grateful to the work of advocates who made this possible and shared their stories – I know without a doubt that this law will save lives.”

Lesser received his award at the KTP Coalition’s 20th anniversary awards luncheon, held in Middletown on Oct. 30. Other honorees included State Representatives Sean Scanlon (D-Guilford) and Brenda Kupchick (R-Fairfield). The Keep the Promise Coalition has been advocating for individuals living with mental health conditions since 1999.

“The members of the Keep The Promise Coalition have been advocating for passage of a mental health parity bill so that the promise of equality in coverage for mental and physical health conditions would be made real,” said KTP Coalition co-chairs Kathy Flaherty and Paul Acker. “The leadership of Senator Lesser, along with Representatives Scanlon and Kupchick, on the Insurance & Real Estate Committee was instrumental to the passage of this bill. We are grateful for his support and for being a champion of this important bill.”

The legislation was signed into law on July 8.

Main Photo: State Senator Matt Lesser (right) and state Representative Sean Scanlon (left) with the Legislative Leadership Awards they received from the Keep the Promise Coalition on Wednesday, Oct. 30.