Henry George Smernoff, 100, of Florida, formerly of New Haven, died Nov. 3. He was the widower of Betty Smernoff. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Nathan and Fannie Smernoff. He is survived by his children, Linda Shuster of Florida, David Smernoff of New Haven, Judith Ellen Moody of Montana, and Jan O’Donnell of Vermont; and 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.