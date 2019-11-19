Teen charged with hate crimes in Brooklyn egg attacks

(JTA) – New York police have arrested an 18-year-old Brooklyn male in connection with egg-throwing attacks on Jews in the borough. The city’s Hate Crimes Task Force took Mohib Hoque into custody late Wednesday night, Nov. 13. He was charged with three hate crimes, including assault, and reckless endangerment, the Jewish news website Vos Iz Neias reported.

A mother and child walking in the Borough Park neighborhood were among those targeted – one was hit in the back, according to Vos Iz Neias – as were worshippers leaving a synagogue. The building was hit by the eggs.

Brooklyn Councilman Chaim Deutsch in a statement Nov. 13 thanked the Hate Crimes Task Force for its “swift work” in apprehending a suspect. “We are sending a clear message that hatred and bias of any kind will not be tolerated in New York City,” he wrote.

Main Photo: Security footage of suspects allegedly egging victims in Brooklyn. Boropark24