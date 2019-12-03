Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential race

(JTA) — Kamala Harris, the junior senator from California, is dropping her presidential bid.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris, 54, told supporters in a message on Tuesday.

The former California attorney general had failed to gain steam among the crowded field of Democratic contenders after a promising start.

The daughter of a mother who immigrated from India and a father who immigrated from Jamaica, Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish lawyer.

The couple married in 2014 — Harris’ sister Maya officiated — and smashed a glass to honor Emhoff’s upbringing. Harris has a few other Jewish connections, too — including having collected money to plant trees in Israel as a kid.