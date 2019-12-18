Rep. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Corbyn

(JNS) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed the British Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, in the Dec. 12 national elections, despite its problem with antisemitism.

Incumbent premier Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party won 365 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons – their biggest victory since 1987 – while Labour won 203 seats. As the devastating results came in, Corbyn announced that he would not lead Labour in the next election.

“This video is about the UK, but it might as well have been produced about the United States. The hoarding of wealth by the few is coming at the cost of peoples’ lives. The only way we change is with a massive surge of *new* voters at the polls. UK, Vote!” posted the freshman congresswoman.

Nile Gardiner, former aide to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tweeted, “@AOC backs far Left Marxist Jeremy Corbyn who hates America and Israel and has advanced an antisemitic agenda in the Labour Party. This says a lot about the liberal left in the US today.”

“Not for the first time, our nation has stood firm against antisemitism,” said Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, in a statement. “The British public has watched the once proudly anti-racist Labour Party become infested with Jew-hatred and it has resoundingly decided to stand with its Jewish community and give the anti-Semites a crushing rebuke. The faith that British Jews showed in our country has been vindicated.”