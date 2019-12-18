State Dept. offers $1 million grant for program countering European antisemitism

(JTA) – The State Department is offering a $1 million grant to combat European antisemitism. The announcement Friday, Dec. 13, followed days after the Trump administration signed a controversial executive order protecting Jewish college students. The State Department said it was accepting applications for the funds, which are intended for a single program that would focus on “counter[ing] the rise of antisemitism in Europe as manifested through hate crimes such as acts of physical violence, desecration of religious community sites and religion-based discrimination.” The tender said the program activities could include the provision of “training and resources to law enforcement” on issues such as hate crimes laws and “victim support,” “monitoring implementation of local and national laws” and “engaging in strategic litigation to set case law precedent.”

