Tlaib falsely blames ‘white supremacy’ for NJ shooting

(JNS) Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Thursday, Dec. 12 falsely blamed “white supremacy” for the Dec. 10 shooting at the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City. Tlaib initially shared a tweet mourning the victims from IfNotNow, adding “This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills.” The controversial congresswoman then deleted the tweet, apparently after realizing the identities of the perpetrators.

The two suspects in the shooting, who were killed during the rampage at the grocery, also shot dead Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals, a 39-year-old father of five. One of the two suspects in the killing at the kosher supermarket was linked to the antisemitic Black Hebrew Israelite movement, considered a black supremacist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The group labels the Jews “the bastards that funded the slave trade,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Tlaib’s congressional office did not respond to a request for comment.