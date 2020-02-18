Jewish women’s group moves to protect abortions

(JTA) – More than 50 faith-based organizations published a letter spearheaded by the National Council of Jewish Women calling on Congress to pass a bill that would protect access to abortion care. Twenty Jewish organizations were among the 53 groups that signed the letter in support of the Women’s Health Protection Act. The measure would provide a safeguard against bans and medically unnecessary restrictions specifically tied to abortion. It has at least 200 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives and 42 in the Senate. “While we respect the right of every individual, including our lawmakers, to hold their own personal and religious beliefs, our country’s Constitution demands that no one impose a single religious viewpoint on all through civil law or regulation. The Women’s Health Protection Act is essential legislation that embodies these shared ideals.”

