UK textbook asking if Israel was responsible for 9/11 attacks is removed

(JNS) A secondary-school textbook in the United Kingdom that asked students how Israel might have been responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks was removed from sale on Feb. 20 by its publishers, who also issued an apology. Published in 2019 by Hodder Education, the textbook Understanding History: Key Stage 3: Britain in the Wider World, Roman Times–Present features the question: “How could it be argued that the creation of Israel was a long-term cause of the 9/11 attacks?” The query followed a section on Israel and Palestine under the heading “Muslim Mistrust of the West, 1900-66,” according to The Jewish Chronicle. The textbook is aimed at ages 11 to 13.

Edwin Shuker, vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jewry, said that the question “invites the students to find a link between the creation of Israel and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which feeds into a prevalent antisemitic conspiracy theory.”

