Kenneth Mark Abrams, 69, of Avon, formerly of Cheshire, died March 3. He was the widower of Marjorie Abrams. Born in New Haven and raised in Hamden, he was the son of the late Arnold and Beatrice Abrams. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Todd Abrams; his daughter-in-law Daniella Abrams; his sister Janet Kipperman; and his grandchildren, Ethan and Mason Abrams.