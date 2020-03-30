Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ theater opening postponed

(JTA) – Even Wonder Woman can not defeat coronavirus. “Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot announced on social media Wednesday, March 25, that the debut of second installment of the superhero franchise will be postponed until Aug. 14. “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead,” she wrote on Instagram. “Where we can share the power of cinema together again.” The film had been scheduled to premiere June 5. The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017. The sequel was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, according to Variety.

Another film starring a Jewish actress, “Black Widow,” with Scarlett Johansson in the title role, had its May 1 scheduled release delayed indefinitely.

