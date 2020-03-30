Jewish mom creates book outlining coronavirus to kids

(JNS) A Jewish mother in Maryland created an illustrated online book in a PDF format that helps parents explain to preschoolers and toddlers the school closings due to coronavirus. My School is Closed by Meredith Polsky, co-founder of the Jewish organization Matan, is written from the point of view of a child, who says on one page “I’m not sick now. My friends are not sick. We are staying home to help people stay healthy.”

Polsky, also a developmental support coordinator at Temple Beth Ami Nursery School in Rockville, Md., told the website Kveller, “Short picture stories are a great way to help children adjust to new situations. When school closures became more and more real over the past week, I tried to think about how young children and children with disabilities would understand what was happening. I was worried about their level of anxiety, and I wanted to create something that would be age-appropriate and wouldn’t induce fear.”

