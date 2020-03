Dr. Richard Kates, 75, of Avon, formerly of Hartford, died March 9. He was the husband of Maxine Watstein. Born in Boston, Mass., son of the late Maurice and Lorraine Kates. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robin Kates Walden and her husband Jeffrey Walden of Glastonbury, and Stephen Kates and his wife Shana Miller Kates of West Hartford; and his grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, and Alexis Walden, and Jordan and Madison Kates.