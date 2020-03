Hannah Lacob Malkin, 99, of Lantana, Fla., formerly of Milford and Woodbridge, died March 1. She was the widow of Moses Montefiore Malkin. Born in Fayetteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Myer and Sarah Lacob. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, as well as countless friends, caregivers and associates.