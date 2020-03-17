Emanuel “Manny” Rothman, 104, of Highland Beach, Fla. and Redding, formerly of Danbury, died Feb. 27. He was the widower of Doris Rothman. He was born in New York City. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He is survived by his son Joseph Rothman and wife Linda of Stamford; his grandchildren, Michelle Wilen and her husband Adam of Ashland, Mass., and Laura Rothman of Stamford; and his great-granddaughters, Kayla and Lesley Wilen of Ashland, Mass. He was also predeceased by his daughter Malvina.

