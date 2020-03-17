Shirley H. (Korman) Salowitz, 93, of Farmington, formerly West Hartford, died March 10. She was the widow of Sidney Salowitz. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in Brooklyn and New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Fannie (Libas) Korman. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Salowitz and Randi Salowitz; her daughter-in-law Lynn Salowitz; her granddaughter Erica Tardiff and her husband Marc; her great-granddaughter Cora Mae Tardif; her brother Jerry Korman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. She was also predeceased by her son, Mark Salowitz, and her grandson Adam Salowitz, and Randi’s longtime partner Michael Lapierre.

