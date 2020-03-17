Edith Schulwolf, age 95, of West Hartford, formerly of Queens, N.Y., died March 7. She was the widow of Meyer (“Mike”) Schulwolf. Born in Washington Heights, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Sam and Clara Bergman. She is survived by her beloved son James Schulwolf and his wife Lisa Levy; her grandchildren Erik Schulwolf, Daniel Schulwolf, and Sara Schulwolf; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Shirley and Louis Schaeffer, Florence and Joe Schwartz, Blanche and Leo Tutun, Herbert and Frances Bergman, and Leo Bergman.

