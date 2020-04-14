Boston-area Chabad vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in Russian

(JNS) Police in Brookline, Mass., are looking for a man caught on camera vandalizing the Chabad Israeli Center with a swastika and antisemitic graffiti written in Russian. The act was caught on video surveillance at 1:42 a.m. on Monday, April 6. The footage showed a man sporting both dark clothing and glasses and a beanie. The Anti-Defamation League of New England is offering a $1,000 reward for information for information about the person responsible. “This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic,” said ADL New England regional director Robert Trestan in a statement. “We are grateful to Brookline police who remain on the front lines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe.”

The Brookline Police Department is treating the incident as a hate crime.

Anyone with information should contact the Brookline Police Department at (617) 730-2222.