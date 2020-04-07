Boston-area senior living facility reports 6 coronavirus deaths

(JTA) – Six residents of a senior living facility in suburban Boston with roots in the Jewish community have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The deaths at the Jack Satter House in Revere, a subsidized senior supportive housing community, were among a total of 13 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Seven remain hospitalized, according to Lou Woolf, president and CEO of Hebrew Senior Life, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Five deaths were first reported Monday in a statement from the health care organization. One cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

“This has been a gut-wrenching experience,” Woolf told JTA. The nonprofit Hebrew Senior Life, which was founded by the Jewish community more than a century ago, operates six senior residences across Greater Boston and is open to people from all religions and backgrounds.

At Orchard Cove, one of its other facilities, a total of six people – four residents and two staff – also tested positive. None of Hebrew Senior Life’s other communities, which include a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, currently have patients or residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.