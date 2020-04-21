‘Fauda’ season 3 launches this week on Netflix

(JTA) – Season 3 of the hit Israeli series “Fauda” began airing last week on Netflix.

“Fauda” focuses on a commando unit of the Israeli army whose members embed themselves in the Palestinian community, gathering intelligence and preventing terror attacks. This season, which launched Thursday, April 16, with English subtitles, will focus on Gaza. In Israel, the first episode of season 3 was viewed about 1 million times in the first 48 hours after its debut in December. Netflix picked up the show in 2016, the year after its start in Israel. Both of the show’s creators – Avi Issacharoff, the Arab affairs reporter for the English-language Times of Israel news website, and actor Lior Raz, who stars – served in the army unit depicted in the series.

