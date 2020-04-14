‘F**k Kikes’ spray-painted on Los Angeles synagogue

(JTA) – Antisemitic graffiti was spray-painted on a synagogue in Los Angeles. “F**k Kikes” followed by “Daniel M” was painted on the outside of the Ahavat Shalom synagogue, an Orthodox Persian synagogue. A photo of the graffitied synagogue was first posted on Facebook April 7, by a student at the University of Delaware who returned home to his family. The graffiti was covered by a piece of cardboard taped to the side of the building. “We are outraged by reports of anti-Semitic graffiti outside a synagogue in L.A.,” Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles tweeted. “In the midst of a pandemic in which it is more important than ever for us to stand together and just before the start of Passover, it is shocking to see this hateful message on a house of worship.”

The synagogue has been the target of graffiti against Jews in the past.