Israelis raise $500,000+ in a day for orphaned twins of COVID-19 victim

(JTA) – Israelis donated more than $555,000 in 24 hours to a crowdfunding campaign for the twin 4-year-old orphans of a woman who died of the coronavirus. Tamar Levy-Peretz of Lod, a city in central Israel, died March 30. She was 49. At least 13,770 donors contributed to the fund drive, which had a goal of $500,000 in 30 days. Levy-Peretz and her husband, Shimon, had trouble conceiving, Ynet reported. He died of a heart attack a year after the twins were born.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo, who organized the fund, said the money would be transferred to a foundation that would allow the money to be used specifically for the children. “We are a close-knit family,” Mor Smadja, Levy-Peretz’s niece, told Ynet. “We are eight siblings with lots of cousins, all of whom grew up with Tamar. We are united in giving back to her children and they will want for nothing.”

