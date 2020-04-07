Israel’s defense establishment is manufacturing ventilators

(JTA) – Israel’s defense establishment has stopped making missiles and started manufacturing ventilators. The assembly line building the Ventway Sparrow ventilator model was set up by the Israel Aerospace Industries at an Israeli missile factory on Tuesday, Israel Hayom reported. Thirty ventilators made in the missile factory have already been delivered to the Health Ministry, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced last week. This line of ventilators can be used on both adults and children, and is already in use at hospitals and emergency centers in Israel and abroad.

“The State of Israel must develop independent capabilities in everything related to dealing with the COVID-19 virus pandemic,” Bennett said. “We cannot remain dependent on procurement from other countries. We must develop independent, advanced capabilities.”

