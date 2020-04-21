Ivanka Trump traveled to NJ for Passover, despite stay-at-home orders

(JTA) – Ivanka Trump traveled to New Jersey with her family to spend Passover at a Trump family residence, despite federal guidelines against discretionary travel. Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three young children traveled from Washington D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, where they celebrated the first night of Passover together, the New York Times reported. According to the report, Kushner returned to Washington to work with the administration to battle the coronavirus, and Trump remained in New Jersey with the children.

She participated in at least two telephone calls made by her father, President Donald Trump, with business leaders he is consulting on how and when to open the country’s economy, the Times reported, citing someone familiar with the calls.

Their travel came after April 1 stay-at-home orders were issued in Washington, and after several social media posts by Trump in which she encourages Americans to follow federal guidelines about social distancing and thanks the public for self-quarantining.

The New York Times reported that Trump has told people that the club is currently shut down, making it more socially distant than her Washington home.

Photo Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

