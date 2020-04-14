Mark Block of Trumbull named UConn Hillel development director

STORRS – UConn Hillel, the center for Jewish life housed in the Trachten-Zachs Hillel House on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus, announced recently the appointment of Mark Block as development director.

“I am excited to take on the role of development director at UConn Hillel where I’ve begun work-ing with an extremely dedicated group of volunteers, professionals and students to advance the Hillel mission,” said Block. “Though our students are now at home and we are working remotely, as a team we’ll work to creatively grow Hillel financially in ways that will ensure when our students return to campus that for years to come they will have a safe space to gather and socialize, explore their Judaism and create lasting memories and friendships.”

In his new role Block will be responsible for individual contributions, and foundation and corporate grants, including those from the University Foundation and outside sources.

Block has more than 30 years of professional and volunteer experience in Jewish communal affairs, having served in executive leadership, marketing communications and development positions.

A resident of Trumbull, prior to joining UConn Hillel, Block served for more than a decade as executive director of Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Bridgeport, where he was honored with the congregation’s highest honor, the Shem Tov (Good Name) Award and most recently the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Governors of the North American Association of Synagogue Executives (NAASE), is a Fellow in Synagogue Administration and a certified fundraising professional through the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

Prior to his synagogue career, Block worked for nearly 20 years as a marketing communications professional for Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) and was honored with numerous awards and recognitions.

“Mark has the background, expertise and most importantly passion for the UConn Hillel,” said UConn Hillel Board Chair Henry Mondschein in announcing Block’s appointment. “As a parent of a UConn graduate, he has seen first-hand how Hillel can be that home away from home for Jewish students at UConn and ultimately influence their career decisions. We are always looking to expand our offerings to UConn students and young alumni and with Mark’s arrival, we are certain to achieve that goal,”

Mark Block and his wife Ann are the parents of UConn alumna Emily Block, who currently serves as associate director of Jewish Student Life at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and is a former assistant director of UConn Hillel.