New Haven Federation partners with Masks for Heroes to distribute protective masks in CT

WOODBRIDGE – Alarmed by the rise of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and the lack of access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven in collaboration with Madison residents Bob and Amy Stefanowski, have created Masks for Heroes, a grassroots, volunteer effort to deliver surgical masks to hospitals, nursing homes, physicians and first responders throughout Connecticut. Since its launch on March 30, Masks for Heroes has sourced, bought and distributed nearly 500,000 protective masks to hospital workers, police, fire, nursing homes and other caregivers in over 125 towns across the state.

The need is urgent, said Federation CEO Judy Alperin in a written statement. Masks and other personal protective equipment are running out faster than supplies can be sourced. Masks for Heroes was founded to leverage Federation’s resources and that of the broader Connecticut philanthropic community, to expand fundraising and support distribution of the masks. Each mask is sourced at $0.75/each, a low price in comparison to the going rates of up to $2.00. One hundred percent of any tax-deductible gift will go to support medical staff and caregivers throughout the state.

“As citizens of the State of Connecticut, we are called upon at this moment to do all we can to help save lives by stopping the spread of COVID-19 and we are proud to partner with Bob and Amy Stefanowski who are truly inspiring community leaders,” Alperin said.

“Amy and I are determined to do everything in our power to help these first responder heroes stay safe and healthy” said Masks for Heroes co-founder Bob Stefanowski.

To learn more, visit www.masksforheroesct.org.

Medical personnel and first responders show off the protective masks they received from Masks for Heroes, a joint initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven and Bob & Amy Stefanowski.

