A Blintze Bonanza!

It’s traditional to eat dairy foods on Shavuot – and Jamie Geller, author of Joy of Cooking and other kosher cookbooks, helps you do just that with this best ever blintz, plus all the fillings and toppings you need to keep your family in blintze heaven.
