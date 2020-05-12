Patriots’ Julian Edelman is helping raise money for Holocaust survivors

(JTA) – New England Patriots star Julian Edelman is raising money for Holocaust survivors during the pandemic by doing something he does well: working out.

As reported by TMZ and the New York Post, Edelman joined other celebrities – including actor and singer Skylar Astin; NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas; and actress Dolores Catania – in teaching online workout classes on May 5 to raise funds for the UJA Federation of New York, which will use the money to deliver meals to survivors in the area. “Myself and my family are happy to work with 333 Charity and other organizations on Giving Tuesday to support meal deliveries for Holocaust survivors living in poverty during this difficult time,” said NBA Hall of Famer Isaiah Thomas, who joined in the project.

In March Edelman said he was studying to have a bar mitzvah.