Texas Jewish family converts kippahs to face masks for homeless

(JNS) A Jewish family in Houston is turning kippahs into face masks for their town’s homeless population to wear during the coronavirus pandemic. The Jason family has already collected nearly 700 from donations and has dubbed their campaign “Kippahs to the Rescue.” The family has collected many yarmulkes, as they are also called, from various events over the years. “We decided to put them to good use,” said teenager Matthew Jason, the youngest of three brothers. He and his brother Jeremy were already volunteering every Friday in downtown Houston with the organization Food Not Bombs, a nonprofit that feeds the hungry, before they started their new effort. The family’s synagogue, Congregation Brith Shalom, is helping by setting up a drive-through collection box so congregants could drop off unwanted kippahs. Food Not Bombs is helping hand out the masks to those in need. “There’s a lot of people out there that really need help and anything can help even in the smallest way,” said Matthew.

Main Photo: A member of the Jason family from Houston shows off his new protective gear, April 2020. Source: Screenshot.