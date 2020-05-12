US ambassador: US will recognize Israel’s West Bank annexation with conditions

(JTA) – The U.S. is ready to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank with conditions, the U.S. ambassador to Israel told the Israel Hayom daily. David Friedman said Israel must freeze building in other parts of the West Bank and prepare to reenter peace negotiations with the Palestinians on the basis of the Trump peace plan. The plan requires Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to negotiate with the Palestinians “in good faith” for four years, which Netanyahu has already agreed to. The Palestinians have rejected the deal, which also mandates a settlement building freeze on the 70 percent of the West Bank that would make up a future Palestinian state. Israel’s new government coalition agreement allows annexation of some parts of the West Bank beginning from July 1.

Israel Hayom, which is owned by philanthropists Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, is seen as being an advocate for Netanyahu. The Adelsons, major givers to Republican candidates, including Donald Trump.

Friedman said the United States would not impose any new conditions not found in the Trump administration’s peace plan, which was rolled out in January. He said the U.S. will be ready to recognize Israeli sovereignty following its declaration by Israel and its government agrees to stipulations of the plan.

Main Photo: U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaking on stage during the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. (Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)