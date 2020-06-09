Feature Stories Latest
/ June 9, 2020 / No Comment

Bridge Over Troubled Water


In December 2019, the renowned singers and musicians Ray Chew and Vivian Chew joined their good friend Cantor Azi Schwartz for Friday night services at Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City, where they joined him to close the service with a moving rendition of “Bridge Over Trouble Water.” 

Cantor Schwartz thanked the Chew’s, writing: “Thank you for joining us for Shabbat last Friday and closing our service with these poignant words and music, helping us understand how our brothers and sisters from the African American community feel. May we all be a bridge over troubled waters.”

Park Road Synagogue spoke with Ray Chew recently about that evening — and its relevance to the events of the past few weeks.
Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
600 rabbis sign up for Obama
BRIEFS
TECHNO TALK – ‘Start-up nation’ exporting its businesses to American shores

Leave Your Reply