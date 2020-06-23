PJ Library to launch in German

(JTA) – PJ Library, the popular program that provides free Jewish children’s books to kids around the world, will soon be available in German. The Harold Grinspoon Foundation, the Massachusetts-based nonprofit that oversees PJ Library, will be launching the program in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in partnership with the local organizations in those countries. The partnership between the foundation, Germany’s Central Council of Jews, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities and the Vienna Israelite Community will enable local families to sign up to receive the books for children aged 2 to 8.

PJ Library, which was launched 15 years ago in the United States by the Grinspoon Foundation, provides Jewish families with monthly access to award-winning children’s books on Jewish themes. The new partnership aims to address the lack of German-language Jewish children’s books. The project is part of the council’s Mischpacha program for newborns up to 3-year-olds.

