Israeli chemistry students win gold, silver and bronze at Olympiad

(JNS) A member of the Israeli delegation to the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), held this year in Istanbul, became the first Israeli competitor in a decade to win a gold medal at the prestigious event. Israel’s young chemistry whizzes competed against 240 youths from 60 nations, including Iran and Syria. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s IChO was held via Zoom. Roi Peer, 18, of Gan Haim scored a total of 90.35, qualifying him for the gold medal. Last year, he won a silver medal, and the year before that he won bronze. Peer’s teammates, Ron Shprints and Bar Sheffer, both earned silver medals. Team member Ward Yahya of Taibe scored 62.05, earning a bronze medal. The Education Ministry and the Maimonides Fund’s Future Scientists Center oversaw the team’s training.

Main Photo: Israel’s chemistry team (clockwise, from top left): Roi Peer, Bar Sheffer, Ward Yahya and Ron Shprints. Credit: Future Scientists Center.

