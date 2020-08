Howard C. Kaplan, 85, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., formerly of Stamford, died August 10. He was the husband of Rose Bernstein Kaplan. Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of Irving Kaplan and Rose Bernstein Kaplan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Sara Perlmutter and her husband David of Ridgefield, Elizabeth Minoli and her husband Federico of Boston, Mass., and Jennifer Doroshow and her husband Ken Doroshow of Washington, DC; and his grandchildren, Ben Perlmutter, Clara Perlmutter, Billy Perlmutter, Laura Perlmutter, David Minoli, Rebby Minoli, Abe Doroshow, and Eli Doroshow.