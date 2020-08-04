New Israeli Netflix streaming service lets viewers skip immodest parts

(JTA) – Israelis who don’t want to see racy content have a new streaming service that allows them to skip the immodest parts. The Tov TV service, dubbed the “kosher Netflix” by the Israeli daily Haaretz, is geared toward observant Jews who follow the religious laws of modesty. Women prescreen films and television series to identify the problematic content, according to the newspaper report. Viewers can choose their level of censorship, from a warning text that pops up during a scene, allowing the viewer to press a button and skip that part, to shows in which some content is previously erased. Some shows are taboo, including “Game of Thrones,” according to Haaretz. Tov TV believes its target audience includes about 400,000 Israeli households, according to the report. Its content library now contains about 400 viewing hours with 170 titles, but the company plans to add up to 40 viewing hours a month, according to Haaretz.

The newspaper reported that a similar model exists for airlines, which censor some content to make it family-friendly.

