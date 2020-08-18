NY’s Museum of Jewish Heritage to reopen in Sept.; extends Auschwitz exhibit

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust has announced plans to reopen its doors—pending City and State approval—on a reduced schedule in September, and extend through May 2, 2021 the acclaimed exhibition, Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away., the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the history of Auschwitz and its role in the Holocaust ever presented in North America.

The Museum plans to open three days per week, with limited hours: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 10 to 5 PM. General admission, timed-entry tickets will allow access to all Museum galleries and be available at a limited capacity. Timed tickets will be available online once the Museum is authorized to reopen.

The Museum is developing protocols to comply with city and sate guidelines to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees. While in-person group tours will not be available, virtual tours, including of the Auschwitz exhibition and gallery visits for adult and student groups, will be launched in September. The Museum will also expand its successful online programming for the general public, students, and teachers.

The extension of the Auschwitz exhibit responds to the record number of visitors the exhibition had drawn to the Museum until its closure in early March 2020, and because of the temporary closure due to the pandemic. As of March 13, more than 168,000 people from across the country and the world have viewed the exhibition.

The Museum also maintains a collection of more than 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies, and is home to the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Also on view are Ordinary Treasures: Highlights from the Museum of Jewish Heritage Collection and Rendering Witness: Holocaust-Era Art as Testimony.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org. The Museum is located at 36 Battery Place in New York City.