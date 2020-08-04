Sheldon Adelson will pay casino employees despite downturn

Jewish philanthropist Sheldon Adelson said in a letter to his Las Vegas employees that he will maintain pay and benefits through at least Oct. 31. The letter dated July 29 recognized the personal challenges of the employees during the coronavirus crisis, including caring for elderly relatives, spouses who have lost their jobs and uncertainty about whether their children would be returning to school. The company reportedly paid its staff of 10,000 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas full salaries and benefits during Nevada’s state-mandated closure that began on March 17 and ran for over two months.

Sands owns the Venetian and Palazzo casinos and the Sands Expo & Convention Center on the strip. The resorts reopened in early June but have seen a huge drop in business, with the casinos relying mostly on local gamblers. Twitter users responded to reports of the letter calling Adelson a “mensch” and an “honorable man.” Some commented that they would plan to book vacations at Adelson properties once they begin traveling. Employees also tweeted praise for Adelson, a major giver to Israel causes and Republican candidates.

Main Photo: Sheldon Adelson recognized the personal challenges of his employees during the coronavirus crisis in saying he would continue to pay them. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)