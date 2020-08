Enjoy United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford’s 2020 campaign kickoff from the safety and comfort of your own car at UJF’s “Drive-in Movie Theater “ event on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. Join the community in honoring 600+ donors who have given an annual gift to UJF for 18 years; enjoy live entertainment; enjoy a boxed dinner and refreshments delivered to your car Event details and registration can be found at www.ujf.org/drivein or call (203) 321-1373